Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The state of California has reached a $24m settlement with the family of Edward Bronstein, the man who died while being restrained by state highway patrol officers in 2020.

Mr Bronstein was pulled over by officers north of downtown Los Angeles on suspicion of driving under the influence on March 31, 2020 and was pinned to the ground by officers after initially declining to submit to a blood test. In a nearly 18-minute video of the incident filmed by a sergeant and released nearly two years after the incident, Mr Bronstein can be heard telling the officers “I can’t breathe” before losing consciousness.

According to Mr Bronstein’s family, he had initially declined to submit to the blood test because of a longstanding fear of needles. As he was being pinned to the ground by officers, Mr Bronstein can be heard shouting, “I’ll do it willingly! I’ll do it willingly, I promise!”

“It’s too late,” one officer says in response. Another admonishes Mr Bronstein for yelling.

After Mr Bronstein ceased speaking, it took officers eleven minutes to start performing CPR on him. By then, it was too late. Mr Bronstein was pronounced dead, with the Los Angeles County coroner ruling that his cause of death was “acute methamphetamine intoxication during restraint by law enforcement.”

Recommended Video shows dying LA DUI suspect pinned down after refusing to give blood for fear of needles

According to Annee Della Donna, an attorney for Mr Bronstein’s family, Tuesday’s settlement is the largest civil rights settlement ever agreed to by the state of California and second largest in the history of the country following the settlement reached by the city of Minneapolis with George Floyd’s family.

In March of last year, a federal court ruled that video of the incident be released publicly as part of the family’s federal lawsuit alleging excessive force and a violation of civil rights.

Shortly thereafter, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón announced that his office was charging the seven highway patrol officers and nurse present during Mr Bronstein’s death with involuntary manslaughter. The officers have also been charged with felony assault under the color of authority. If the officers are convicted, they could face up to four years in prison.

Already, the manner of Mr Bronstein’s death has sparked changes in California law. The state Highway Patrol has since banned its officers “from using techniques or transport methods that involve a substantial risk of positional asphyxia,” while Gov Gavin Newsom signed a law banning the use of a select number of face-down holds like the one Mr Bronstein was restrained with.