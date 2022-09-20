Mexico seeks extradition of El Chapo’s godson in connection with journalist’s murder

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mexico has urged the US Department of Justice to extradite the alleged mastermind of the assassination of award-winning journalist Javier Valdez-Cárdenas after it was reported that he could be released from an American prison.

Dámaso Lopez-Serrano, 34, who is El Chapo’s godson and better known as El Mini Lic, surrendered to the US authorities in August 2017 amid the family’s war with El Chapo’s sons. He pleaded guilty in January 2018 to drug conspiracy charges.

In a court hearing on Friday, US district court judge Dana Sabraw sentenced him to a prison time of little more than five years, a term equal to the time he has already spent in custody. The judge cited his case as “extraordinary” and “exceptional”, announcing his “time served” verdict.

He was ordered to forfeit $1 million in drug proceeds but does not have to serve time in prison.

He dodged the minimum mandatory 10-year prison term that corresponded to the crime to which he pleaded guilty partly because he surrendered and agreed to testify against his godfather.

After the ruling, Mexico’s attorney general’s office has reiterated its call to hand over Lopez-Serrano to prosecute him “as quickly as possible” for the alleged murder of the journalist.

López-Serrano had been identified as the “intellectual author” of the assassination of Sinaloan journalist Valdez-Cárdenas who was killed in broad daylight just steps away from his RioDoce office, sparking massive outrage.

He has denied the responsibility for the killing, alleging that he is being falsely accused by El Chapo’s son and corrupt Mexican officials.

López-Serrano was to testify against El Chapo during the hearing. However, he was called to take the stand for unknown reasons.

“It is difficult to overstate your involvement in the cartel at the highest levels—you were a manager, a leader, you had your own cell,” Mr Sabraw said. “You have debriefed extensively. The level of cooperation is extraordinary. You placed yourself in harm’s way.”

He was released from a San Diego jail on Friday, Mexico News Daily said, citing US Federal Bureau of Prisons.

During the hearing, he told the court: “I know I’m going to be a completely different person than I used to be.”

“I ask you for an opportunity to start a new life.”

Prosecutors in Mexico said they had obtained a Red Notice arrest warrant from Interpol for him and urged the US authorities to extradite him.