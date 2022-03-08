The US Department of Justice alleges that a 61-year-old Russian national coordinated with Vladimir Putin and lobbyists to promote Russian propaganda in the US, illegally acting as a foreign agent for Russia’s government while operating US-based organisations and an “I Love Russia” campaign.

Federal prosecutors have charged Elena Branson – a dual citizen of the US and Russia – with acting as an agent of a foreign government without notifying US authorities, conspiring to commit visa fraud, making false statements to the FBI, and failing to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

US Attorney Damian Williams with the Southern District of New York said Ms Branson “actively subverted foreign agent registration laws in the United States in order to promote Russian policies and ideology. “

“The Russian government at its highest levels, up to and including President Vladimir Putin, have made known that aggressive propaganda and recruitment of the Russian diaspora around the world is a Russian priority,” he said in a statement on 8 March. “In connection with this pursuit, Branson is alleged to have corresponded with Putin himself and met with a high-ranking Russia minister before founding a Russian propaganda center here in New York City, the Russian Center New York.”

She left the US in 2020 for Russia and remains at large, according to the Justice Department.

Federal prosectors allege Ms Branson coordinated with Russian officials in 2012 to open the Russian Center New York, for which she “received tens of thousands of dollars in funding from the Russian government” for events and messaging at the direction of Russian officials, according to the government’s complaint.

She also chaired the Russian Community Council of the USA, funded in part by various Russian government-run entities, according to prosecutors. The organisation launched an “I Love Russia” campaign and organised youth forums to promote Russian history and culture to young Americans, the complaint alleges.

