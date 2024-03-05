Elijah Vue: Police release new photos of car in connection to boy’s disappearance

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

As the search for Elijah Vue enters its third week in Wisconsin, police are asking for help in tracking down the movements of a car one day before the three-year-old was reportedly last seen.

Two Rivers Police Department shared photos of a beige 1997 Nissan Altima on Monday evening, saying law enforcement is now in possession of the vehicle.

The department has been leading the search for Elijah, after he was reported missing in the town on 20 February.

“We are requesting homeowners and businesses to review their surveillance camera footage captured on February 19, 2024 between the hours of 2:00 PM - 9:00 PM,” the department said on Facebook.

“Due to the duration of the hours requested to be reviewed, we are asking the public beyond the greater Two Rivers area and adjacent counties to review their videos as well.”

It was not immediately clear who the car belongs to, with the department only sharing that the Wisconsin registration plate started with “A” and ended with “0”.

Elijah Vue, 3, was last seen in Two Rivers Wisconsin on 20 February 2024 (Two Rivers Police Department)

Elijah’s mother Katrina Baur, 31, and her boyfriend Jesse Vang, 39, remain in custody on charges of child neglect in connection to the three-year-old’s disappearance.

Mr Vang reported Elijah missing on 20 February, claiming that he went for a nap at 8am and woke to find the child gone.

Elijah had reportedly been sent to stay with Mr Vang, around 2.5 hours away from his Wisconsin Dells home, “for disciplinary reasons” just over a week before his disappearance.

The 39-year-old told police that the boy was subjected to lengthy time outs and was threatened with cold water if he misbehaved. On the morning he disappeared, Mr Vang had allegedly told Elijah to stand at the foot of his bed and pray.

Since Elijah disappeared, there has been no sign of the boy who is of Hmong and white ethnicity, stands about three feet tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He has a birthmark on his left knee and may have been carrying a red-and-white plaid blanket.

Police say Elijah Vue may have been carrying this blanket when he disappeared on 20 February 2024 (Two Rivers Police Department)

Elijah’s family has been heavily involved in the search for him, with his grandmother and aunt making emotional pleas a week ago for any information which leads them to him.

Following the latest update from police, locals voiced concern that they would not be able to help as many doorbell cameras only store footage going back five days.

A $15,000 reward is now being offered by the FBI for information which leads investigators to Elijah.

Two Rivers PD is asking that anyone who does have relevant footage to upload it using this form. Alternatively, those with information can call the tip line on 844-267-6648.