The desperate search to find missing Memphis teacher and business heiress Eliza Fletcher has now entered its third day – as a 38-year-old man charged with her kidnapping is reportedly refusing to reveal her whereabouts to authorities.

Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old mother-of-two, was snatched while on an early morning jog near the University of Memphis campus on Friday.

On Saturday, 38-year-old Cleotha Abston was arrested on suspicion of her abduction.

He was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence on Sunday and is being held on $500,000 bond.

No motive has been given and there are no clues as to Ms Fletcher’s whereabouts.

Here’s everything we do know about the case:

The abduction

Police said that Ms Fletcher was out on her regular morning jog at around 4am on Friday when the abduction unfolded.

Surveillance footage captured the mother-of-two running close to the University of Memphis campus when a black GMC Terrain SUV drove past her.

A man was then seen getting out of the SUV and he “ran aggressively” toward the jogger.

A violent struggle broke out and the man forced Ms Fletcher into the passenger side of the vehicle.

Eliza Fletcher was snatched while jogging in the early hours of Friday morning (Family handout)

The car then remained on the scene with the two inside for around four minutes before driving off, the footage shows.

Ms Fletcher’s family reported her missing when she failed to return home from her run.

The jogger’s cellphone and water bottle were discovered at the site of her abduction.

Investigators also found a pair of slider shoes – believed to belong to Mr Abston – which were left behind in the struggle.

The arrest and charges

Mr Abston was arrested on Saturday – around 24 hours on from the teacher’s abduction – after investigators spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s car.

US Marshals found the SUV in a parking lot close to Mr Abston’s home and it had the same damage and partial licence plate identification seen in the surveillance footage of the a bduction, according to an affidavit.

When officers found Mr Abston nearby, he tried to flee the scene.

But he was arrested and taken in for questioning.

On Sunday, Memphis Police announced that he had been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

Eliza Fletcher’s family in a video statement appealing for help in finding her (Memphis Police Department)

According to the affidavit, Mr Abston was spotted cleaning the inside of his car and washing his clothes in the sink in the aftermath of the abduction.

A witness and his brother said they saw him behaving oddly at his brother’s house and undergoing the clean later on Friday.

Mr Abston is being held on $500,000 bond.

The suspect’s brother was also arrested and charged following the police’s search of their home.

Mario Abston is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, one count with intent to distribute fentanyl and felony possession of a firearm.

The suspect

The 38-year-old suspected of kidnapping the respected teacher has a prior kidnapping conviction and was released from prison less than two years ago after serving 20 years behind bars.

In an eerily similar situation to the kidnapping of Ms Fletcher, Mr Abston bungled a Memphis attorney into his vehicle in the early hours of the morning.

On 24 May 2000, at around 2am, Mr Abston approached Kemper Durand in his vehicle, got out and forced the attorney into the trunk of his car.

Cleotha Abston was arrested on Saturday – around 24 hours on from the teacher’s abduction (Shelby County Sheriff's Office via AP)

He then drove the victim around for several hours before taking him to an ATM where he robbed him.

The victim was saved when he shouted for help from a passerby, prompting his attacker to flee the scene.

Mr Abston was later arrested and pleaded guilty in 2001 to especially aggravated kidnapping.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison and was released in November 2020.

The victim

Ms Fletcher is well known in the local community as both a respected teacher and the heiress to a local business fortune.

The 34-year-old is the granddaughter of the late local businessman and philanthropist Joseph “Joe” Orgill III, who founded the Memphis hardware supply company Orgill.

The family-ran business is now worth $3.2bn and employs 5,500 people in Memphis.

As a result, the Orgill family are well-known in the area.

Instead of working in the family business, Ms Flethcer is a local kindergarten teacher.

She is also a married mother-of-two.

Her family has offered $50,000 for her return.