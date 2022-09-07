Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A North Carolina teacher facing charges for having sex with an underage student allegedly invited the victim over to her home numerous times while she was under house arrest.

Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey, 36, met with the victim at her home nine times after her house arrest began on 1 August, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. One of the conditions of her bond release was to stay away from the juvenile victim, a student at Northview Academy, where she also was a science teacher.

Ms Bailey was originally charged with statutory rape of a person 15 years of age or younger, indecent liberties with a minor and sexual activity with a student after ICSO received a report on July 20 that she had engaged in a sexual relationship with a student. She was released on a $75,000 bond and placed on house arrest, Iredell Free News reported.

The sheriff’s office said it received information about the minor’s visits to the home, prompting 27 additional charges against the former educator. She was arrested at her home on Friday and booked into Iredell County Detention Center. Her bond was set at $800,000.

She is now facing 27 additional charges: nine counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, nine counts of intimidating or interfering with a state witness, and nine counts of felony violation of pre-trial release conditions.

The Free News reported in early August that Ms Bailey was suspended by the Iredell-Statesville School District when the district learned about the alleged relationship between Ms Bailey and a student at Northview Academy, a K-12 school.

The district also told the outlet that she was hired in February 2010 as an assistant, and later taught children at the academy before working as a science teacher.

The age of the alleged victim has not been released by authorities.

An investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is ongoing.