Elizabeth Holmes trial: Jury unable to reach unanimous verdict on three of 11 counts
The jury in the trial Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has told the judge that they are unable to reach a unanimous verdict on three of the 11 counts.
A note from the jury read aloud in court on Monday morning revealed that the panel reviewing the fraud charges against Ms Holmes is stuck on three charges after deliberating for seven days following a trial lasting 15 weeks.
Federal prosecutors called 29 witnesses over the course of almost four months, laying out the mistakes Ms Holmes is alleged to have committed during her 15 years as the head of the blood-testing startup.
Ms Holmes founded the company at the age of 19 after dropping out of Stanford, pitching an idea based on new technology that was never realized. She claimed that her device would be able to run hundreds of tests on a patient’s health simply by taking a single drop of blood – a claim that never came true.
More follows...
