Three dead and two officers injured in Indiana supermarket shooting

Three people are dead, including a male suspect, and two police officers were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in an Indiana grocery store.

The shooting took place at Martin’s Super Market in Elkhart, Indiana, late Monday afternoon, sending two officers to the hospital, where they are in stable condition, Elkhart Police Department pubic information officers Jessica McBrier said in a media briefing.

“It’s a sad day in Elkhart,” McBrier said, according to The Associated Press.

There’s not further threat to the public, according to officials.

Police have not released the names of the victims or described what led to the shooting.

The incident is being investigated by the Elkart County Homicide Unit.

open image in gallery Shooting follows separate fatal incident that occured on Sunday ( WSBT screengrab )

“As details emerge about the shooting in Elkhart, we are in communication with state and local law enforcement,” Indiana Governor Mike Braun said in a statement on X. “Maureen and I are praying for the victims and their families.”

“Please keep all affected in your prayers as we await more information,” U.S. Senator Todd Young of Indiana wrote on X.

Elkhart, which has a population of about 53,000 people, is 15 miles east of South Bend.

Another shooting in the city took place Sunday night.

Police were called to a home on 6th Street near Hively Avenue around 11:20pm on a call of shots fired.

Prior to their arrival, an unconscious woman was driven to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The woman, identified by police as 18-year-old Fernanda Leon, was later pronounced dead.

Police were seen arresting a man near the site of the call early Monday, after an hour-long standoff.

Indiana is ranked 18th in terms of U.S. states with the highest levels of firearm mortality, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.