The husband of a 22-year-old woman, who has been missing for four days, has been arrested by the Vermont state police after he allegedly admitted to killing her.

A body, believed to be that of Emily Ferlazzo, was also recovered on Tuesday. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Joseph Ferlazzo told investigators that he had killed his wife inside their camper van in the Vermont town of Bolton, police said. He has been charged with first-degree murder and his arraignment is scheduled for 10.30 am on Wednesday at the Vermont Superior Court in Burlington.

Ms Ferlazzo, who was last seen on Saturday afternoon, was reported missing by her family members in New Hampshire on Monday evening. They informed police that Mr Ferlazzo told them that the couple has got into a fight on Saturday afternoon, after which she left the camper van and walked on Route 2, near the Bolton Valley Resort access road. He also told them that he had gone to a nearby store but did not find Emily when he returned to pick her up.

The two were staying at an Airbnb accommodation in Bolton. Their camper van was found and seized by police officials in St Albans on Tuesday morning.

State police officials, who were looking to speak with Mr Ferlazzo as they wanted to find out if he was the last person to see his wife, were unable to locate him till Tuesday morning. He was later found at a convenience store in St Albans.

The case comes in the wake of the nationwide frenzy over Gabby Petito’s disappearance and death, following which there have been calls for greater coverage of other missing person cases across the US.