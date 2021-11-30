Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of former drug cartel leader El Chapo, was sentenced to three years in prison on 30 November after pleading guilty to a range of drug trafficking charges earlier this year.

The former teenage beauty queen and dual US-Mexico citizen married Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman in 2007. She pleaded guilty in June to conspiring to distribute drugs in the US, money laundering, and violating the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act, also known as the “Kingpin Act”, for engaging in transactions with a person designated as a “significant foreign narcotics trafficker” by the US government.

She admitted to helping Guzman run the international Sinaloa drug cartel and conspiring in his prison escape in 2015. Guzman, 63, is serving a life sentence in Colorado for drug trafficking and money laundering.

She was arrested on 22 February at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. She has been jailed without bond in Virginia since her arrest.

Federal prosecutors sought a four-year prison sentence followed by a five-year period of supervised release, with a fine of nearly $1.5m, according to court filings.

Judge Rudolph Contreras in US District Court in Washington DC ultimately sentenced her to 36 months, followed by 48 months of supervised release.

More follows...