Emma Coronel Aispuro: El Chapo’s wife sentenced to three years in prison for role in drug cartel

She pleaded guilty in June to aiding the Sinaloa drug empire and helping El Chapo’s prison escape

Alex Woodward
New York
Tuesday 30 November 2021 18:13
<p>Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of imprisoned drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, is pictured in New York in 2019. </p>

Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of imprisoned drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, is pictured in New York in 2019.

(REUTERS)

Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of former drug cartel leader El Chapo, was sentenced to three years in prison on 30 November after pleading guilty to a range of drug trafficking charges earlier this year.

The former teenage beauty queen and dual US-Mexico citizen married Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman in 2007. She pleaded guilty in June to conspiring to distribute drugs in the US, money laundering, and violating the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act, also known as the “Kingpin Act”, for engaging in transactions with a person designated as a “significant foreign narcotics trafficker” by the US government.

She admitted to helping Guzman run the international Sinaloa drug cartel and conspiring in his prison escape in 2015. Guzman, 63, is serving a life sentence in Colorado for drug trafficking and money laundering.

She was arrested on 22 February at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. She has been jailed without bond in Virginia since her arrest.

Federal prosecutors sought a four-year prison sentence followed by a five-year period of supervised release, with a fine of nearly $1.5m, according to court filings.

Judge Rudolph Contreras in US District Court in Washington DC ultimately sentenced her to 36 months, followed by 48 months of supervised release.

More follows...

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in