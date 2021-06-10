Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of notorious drug trafficker El Chapo, pleaded guilty to three counts on Thursday, including conspiracy to distribute drugs, conspiracy to launder money, and drug trafficking.

The 31-year-old, who was arrested in February at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, appeared in federal court in Washington DC wearing a green jail uniform to enter her guilty plea on federal charges related to her husband’s drug cartel.

During the entire hearing, Ms Coronel Aispuro spoke through an interpreter.

She pleaded guilty to three counts during the hearing, including conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana for importation into the United States.

The other two charges were conspiracy to launder monetary instruments, as well as engaging in transactions or dealings with a designated narcotics trafficker.

Judge Rudolph Contreras of the United States District Court in Washington DC presided over the hearing and accepted the woman’s guilty pleas.

Since her arrest, Ms Coronel Aispuro has been in jail after being denied bail. She will remain in jail until the sentencing hearing, which was scheduled for 15 September, 2021.

Ms Coronel Aispuro became a regular fixture at her husband’s federal trial in Brooklyn, New York in 2019 – appearing almost every day during the two-month long event. The couple have been married since 2007 and have twin daughters together.

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was known for running the Sinaloa drug cartel for 25 years and was responsible for smuggling cocaine and other drugs into the US, according to federal prosecutors.

He was convicted on 10 counts including engaging in a criminal enterprise, international distribution of cocaine and other drugs, and conspiracy to launder narcotics proceeds. Following the conviction, El Chapo was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years, and is being held in Colorado’s Supermax prison.

This is a developing story.