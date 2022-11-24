Jump to content

Florida doctor accused of raping patients after plying them with laughing gas and tequila

Eric Andrew Salata has been charged with two counts of sexual battery against a physically helpless person after two patients at his Pura Vida Medical Spa clinic in Naples came forward

Bevan Hurley
Thursday 24 November 2022 18:06
<p>Florida physician Eric Andrew Salata is accused of sexually abusing two female patients</p>

Florida physician Eric Andrew Salata is accused of sexually abusing two female patients

(Naples Police Department)

A Florida doctor is accused of sexually abused two female patients after incapacitating them with Tequila and nitrous oxide.

Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested at his Pura Vida Medical Spa cosmetic surgery practice in Naples on 21 November on suspicion of raping two “physically helpless” women, aged 51 and 72, according to a statement from the Naples Police Department.

The younger of the two victims told police she had been prescribed the sedative Xanax prior to undergoing surgery.

Arriving at the practice, she was informed the procedure would be painful and agreed to take nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, and tequila, according to ABC7 News.

She told investigators she blacked out, and awoke to find Mr Salata having sex with her. She reported the alleged rape to police and underwent a sexual assault examination, Naples police said.

A second woman came forward to report that Mr Salata had begun massaging her roughly, and when she complained he gave her laughing gas before raping her, Naples Police Lt Bryan McGinn told Fox4.

She was left with a bruised lip from where he allegedly kissed her, and retained forensic evidence to provide to police, Mr McGinn said.

“It's extremely insightful for the victim to do such a thing, it takes a lot of courage,” Mr McGinn told the news site.

Mr Salata has been charged with two counts of sexual battery against a physically helpless person and been placed under a $200,000 bond, according to ABC7.

Mr Salata was the only medical professional present in the room during both incidents, police say.

A website for the Pura Vida Medical Spa states that it is co-owned by Mr Salata and his wife Jill.

