Henrico nurse Erin Strotman did not target babies based on race, police claim

Police officials have shut down online speculation that claimed Henrico nurse Erin Strotman targeted babies based on race.

Strotman , 26, of Chesterfield County, Virginia, a former nurse at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Richmond was charged Friday with malicious wounding and felony child abuse , according to a Henrico County police press release.

Henrico County Police Division addressed the accusations Tuesday after becoming aware of multiple “editorial social media videos” that discussed the investigation and promoted racially motivated theories for the alleged abuse.

A statement read: “Henrico Police is aware of editorial social media videos discussing the Henrico Doctors’ Hospital NICU investigation.

“These individuals in the video claim the victims were targeted by the suspect on account of their race.

“The preliminary investigation indicates this information is not factual.”

open image in gallery Erin Elizabeth Ann Strotman, 26, of Chesterfield County, Virginia, (pictured) received malicious wounding and child abuse charges after one infant suffered fractures in November 2024 ( Henrico County Police Division )

They added that due to the sensitive nature of the case, they were unable to disclose crucial information such as the babies’ genders and ethnicity – details they argue would compromise the investigation if released.

Henrico police chief Eric D. English said: “We understand the feelings and emotions this investigation has generated for our community members and beyond.

“We kindly request patience as our detectives work to investigate every piece of evidence in connection to these cases.

“The Henrico County Police Division is working seamlessly with our partners, including the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, to investigate these cases; we will not be deterred.”

English urged members of the public concerned about the case to contact the Henrico County Department of Emergency Communications (DEC) to voice their thoughts and information on the investigation.

However, specific information and tips that could help propel the investigation forward should be sent directly to the Henrico Police Division at police@henrico.gov .

open image in gallery Dominique Hackey, father to one of the affected babies, revealed to Fox5 that the victims are all reportedly male ( Facebook )

So far, only one family affected by the alleged abuse has decided to break anonymity, but at least three of the families were said to be in court for Strotman’s arraignment Friday.

Dominique Hackey, the father to two prematurely born twin boys revealed to Fox5 Washington that all, presumed seven, victims share the same trait in that they are all boys.

He said that while all victims suffered different injuries and came from non-white families, there were no other common factors.

Hackey’s son, Noah, suffered an unexplained fractured tibia in September 2023 but upon meeting other families in court Friday, he discovered that another baby had been wounded just days after his son.

"There were all different injuries, and two boys had multiple injuries. So far, in chatting amongst ourselves, we can’t find a pattern of why our babies, other than that, they were just boys”, he told Fox5.

The news of Strotman’s arrest took the internet by storm over the weekend attracting discussion from a wide range of commentators in the States, one of whom was American actor and stand-up comedian DL Hughley.

The popular star, who featured in the sitcom “The Hughleys”, reposted an Instagram post by National Black Guide which speculated Strotman had been arrested for allegedly “breaking bones of Newborn Black Babies.” The star branded the case as “PURE EVIL”, as per his post .

Officials have refused to disclose any further details on the case as the investigation continues.