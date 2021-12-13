Attorneys for Ethan Crumbley have asked for the Michigan school shooting suspect to be moved from an adult jail to a juvenile facility so that he can have access to schooling.

Deborah McKelvy, who was appointed the 15-year-old’s court-appointed guardian on Friday, made the baffling request in a court appearance on Monday that the sophomore student should be able to continue his education, while he awaits trial on charges of murdering four fellow students.

“I’m not being humorous when I say this but he could still be at school,” she said. “He is still 15 years old.”

The alleged mass shooter appeared in court in Rochester Hills, Michigan, via Zoom on Monday afternoon for his probable cause hearing.

He was seen wearing glasses, a white face mask and orange prison garb as he spoke only to confirm his name and to confirm that he understood and agreed to waive his statutory time period for the probable cause conference.

The probable cause conference was adjourned after both the prosecution and the defence agreed to postpone it while the discovery of evidence is ongoing. A new hearing has been set for 7 January.

While both sides agreed to postpone the hearing, they sparred over where the 15-year-old should be held without bond.

Ms McKelvy requested that the teenager be moved to the local juvenile facility The Village, claiming it would be in his “best interests”.

However, Prosecutor Marc Keast argued that Ethan should remain in Oakland County Jail because his alleged crime shows he poses a danger to other juveniles.

The 15-year-old is charged as an adult with 24 counts including one count of terrorism and four counts of first-degree murder after four of his fellow students - Tate Myre, 16, Hana St. Juliana, 14, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17 - died in the attack.

One teacher and six other students were also wounded during what was the worst school shooting in America since 2018.

Ethan has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and faces life in prison if convicted.

His parents have also been charged - with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter - after prosecutors learned that they bought their son the gun as an early Christmas present.