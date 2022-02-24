The parents of Michigan high school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley will stand trial over the massacre that left four students dead, following a judge’s ruling on Thursday.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter for their alleged role in the deadliest high school shooting since Parkland in 2018.

They appeared in court for the second day of their preliminary hearing on Thursday to decide if there was enough evidence to take them to trial.

Judge Julie Nicholson decided that afternoon that there was - paving the way for the case to move through the courts.

“The court finds that the four victims could have been avoided if James and Jennifer Crumbley exercised ordinary care in the diligence of their son,” the judge said.

The decision came after both Crumbley parents were seen breaking down in tears in the courtroom as passages from their 15-year-old son’s journal were read out.

Their 15-year-old son allegedly took a gun they bought him into Oxford High School on 30 November and opened fire on his classmates.