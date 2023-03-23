Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Michigan Court of Appeals has ordered James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, who shot 11 people and killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021, to stand trial.

The court ruled that the mass shooting was "reasonably foreseeable" and that enough evidence exists to bring his parents to trial, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The Crumbley parents have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of the four students their son killed. Ethan used a gun his parents bought him as an early Christmas present to kill his classmates in November 2021.

"The record squarely supports that 'but for' [the Crumbleys'] acts and omissions, [Ethan Crumbley] would not have killed the victims that day," the appeals court said, adding: "... a reasonable fact-finder could conclude that [the son] would not have been able to shoot and kill four students but for [his parents'] decision to purchase their mentally disturbed son a handgun, their failure to properly secure the gun, and most importantly, their refusal to remove [their son] from school when he made overt threats to hurt other people. 'But for' (the parents') informed decision to leave [their son] at school, these murders would not have occurred that day."

The court cited numerous factors in its decision, including the parents being called to the school on the morning of the shooting to discuss a disturbing note their son had drawn on his math homework. The note included a scribble of a gun, blood, and the words "the thoughts won't stop, help me."

"Despite their knowledge of all of these circumstances, when given the option to help [their son] and take him out of school, the defendants did nothing," the appeals court wrote in its decision.

The court noted that the parents did not follow the advice of the school's counselor to remove their son from school for the day, and claimed the family did not tell the school about the teen's history of mental health issues or his access to a firearm.