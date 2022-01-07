The parents of alleged Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley won’t be able to lower the $500,000 individual bail requirements they are facing ahead of their trial on charges of involuntary manslaughter, a Michigan court decided on Friday.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are accused of failing to stop Ethan from allegedly killing four of his classmates and injuring others at a high school in Oxford, Michigan, this November.

Ethan’s parents, who purchased the gun used in the shooting, and declined to withdraw Ethan from school despite warnings from his teachers the day of the shooting, had been seeking to lower their bail to $100,000, and offered to wear GPS monitors if released.

But district court judge Julie Nicholson declined their request, The Detroit News reported, citing the couple’s apparent attempt to flee their arrest by hiding in an “abandoned” building in Detroit after withdrawing thousands in cash from an ATM. (The Crumbleys have insisted they had been worried about their safety at the time and planned to turn themselves in.)

