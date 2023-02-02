Jump to content

New Jersey councilwoman shot dead outside her home

Graig Graziosi
Thursday 02 February 2023 14:58
<p>Sayresville City Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was found dead outside her home with multiple gunshot wounds in what police believe to be a targeted killing</p>

Sayresville City Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was found dead outside her home with multiple gunshot wounds in what police believe to be a targeted killing

(Sayresville City Council)

A city councilwoman in New Jersey was shot and killed outside her home, police said.

Eunice Dwumfour, a city councilwoman in Sayreville, New Jersey, was reportedly shot and killed on Wednesday night. She was found her dead inside of her car from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police believe she crashed her SUV during the shooting.

Ms Dwumfour had just been elected to the council last year. She was 30 years old.

Law enforcement investigating the shooting believe she was the intended target, according to ABC 7. There is no known motive and no arrests thus far.

