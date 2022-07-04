Man murdered on Facebook Live allegedly over online comments

A man in Michigan’s Ypsilanti Township was shot dead while on a Facebook Live last week, according to reports.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said Terrel Smith, 46, was killed while on a Facebook Live last Tuesday after he engaged in an argument with another social media user.

The individual then arrived at Smith’s home in Ypsilanti, about 30 miles southwest of Detroit, to carry out the attack, ClickOnDetroit reported.

Smith had been hosting another of his “Rells Corner” appearances on Facebook when he argued with a commenter, who reports said threatened him.

“What makes y’all think because you moved that you’re better than Ypsi,” Smith was reported as saying. “Y’all are a product of Ypsi.”

The exchange continued with Smith dismissing the threats. Thousands of people were watching the Facebook Live when the shooting occurred.

“Now you are on here saying you are riding around with 60 shots,” he said. “I don’t care if you have 100 shots, bro.”

A car then reportedly approached Smith’s house and 30 shots were fired, killing him.

“Terrell was a comedian. He disrespected people and they got mad. Words can’t kill you..a gun can,” his mother Genniece Smith said in an interview with Fox2Detroit.

She said her son, who was seated outside his home when two gunmen allegedly arrived to carry out an attack, had enjoyed hosting the “Rells Corner” live videos. He also often offered homemade dishes to others in the community.

“God has the last say. But right now, the devil came and took my son,” Ms Smith said.

Tributes were paid on Facebook to Smith, who was described as “an entertainer online, but in real life, one of the most down to earth people I know.”

"We literally just watched a Dragon Ball Z marathon a couple of weeks ago (arguing about who was the coldest character). On my way to drop of your cake yesterday and saw your live….senseless damn violence. Smh"

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the incident and no suspects have been named.