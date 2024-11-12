Georgia man accused of selling $1m worth of fake college football and concert tickets

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Georgia man has been accused of selling fake college football and concert tickets worth more than $1m.

Matthew Timothy Neet, 42, allegedly conned over 30 victims across the state into handing over $1.3m in exchange for University of Georgia football tickets, concert tickets and real estate – none of which actually existed.

Jones County Sheriff’s Office said that Neet would typically advertise the non-existent items for sale online.

Investigators first noticed a scam involving fake UGA tickets before finding that an alleged broader, multifaceted scam had been going on “for quite some time,” the sheriff’s office said.

Neet was arrested and charged with theft by deception in early November, the sheriff’s office announced on Friday

He was booked into Jones County Jail on 5 November and has since been denied bond.

The Independent has contacted the Jones County Sheriff’s Office for more information.