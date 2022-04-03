$1m in fake ‘movie money’ stolen from car as businesses on alert for phony cash

Businesses in Newport, Oregon, are advised to be on the lookout for counterfeit cash after a large amount of “movie money” was stolen during a car break-in.

Police posted images of the bills on Facebook and warned that while the faux currency is clearly marked “for motion picture use only” and had other markings to indicate the bills were copies, some similar fake bills have “created issues for local businesses in the past”.

It’s “[n]ot an April Fools’ joke,” the department quipped.

“The prop/movie money was in $10, $20 and $100 denominations. Although the “money” is clearly marked “For Motion Picture Use Only” and “Copy”, the prop/movie money is very similar to real US currency and similar prop/movie money has created issues for local businesses in the past. Photos of the actual prop/movie money are attached for reference,” advised the police department.

“The Newport Police Department would like to take this opportunity to warn local businesses and the public about the “counterfeit” money that could begin circulating, and to remind all to be diligent, especially in light of this theft, in the proper identification of any currency you take. Aside from the obvious print warning that the currency is for Motion Picture Use only, it will also feel different from authentic US currency,” the post continued.

In a later post the police department clarified that it was only seeking information about incidents of such bills being used in Newark, explaining: “We have been receiving calls from businesses all over the country from people who want to report that one of the stolen bills from Newport was passed on to their business.”

A number of Facebook users responded in the comments section of the post with pictures of fake bills bearing the “for motion picture use only” warning found around the state. It wasn’t clear if all or any were part of the amount stolen.

According to police, the break-in occurred on Thursday. It’s not clear if a suspect has been arrested, but a search of arrest logs on the police department’s website did not indicate that anyone was in custody related to the crime.