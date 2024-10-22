The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after five members of the same family were found fatally shot in a home in Fall City, Washington.

Police found three children and two adults dead at the lakeside property 25 miles east of Seattle on Monday, after responding to multiple reports of a disturbance with gunfire. A sixth victim, a teenage girl, was shot twice but managed to escape the home and is now in hospital.

Shocked neighbors at the scene described the young victims as “so sweet and polite” and the killings as “unfathomable”.

Mike Mellis, a deputy with the King County Sheriff’s Office, described three of the deceased as young teenagers in a press conference on Monday.

Police arrive on the scene of a shooting in Fall City, Washington, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. (Kevin Clark/The Seattle Times via AP) ( AP )

Authorities have not yet specified the relationships between the alleged shooter and victims, but it appeared to be a “family incident,” Mellis said. The injured teenager and the youth taken into custody live in the same home, he confirmed.

King County councilmember Sarah Perry said the shooting involved a family of seven, in a statement reported by the Guardian.

Neighbors said the unnamed parents ‘often kept to themselves’ and that the children were homeschooled, but were friendly and socialised in the community, Fox13 reports.

Mike Mellis with the King County Sheriff’s Office gives press conference after shooting ( KOMO News / screengrab )

“I only saw the children in the driveway yesterday afternoon,” neighbor Lynne Trowern told Fox. She explained that it had been quiet at the scene until around 4pm when the family came home, with one of the boys heard playing piano in the garage.

“I’m shocked,” Trowern continued. “I kept bursting into tears. I keep seeing the faces of the children, I don’t know the details or anything, but I know something terrible has happened there.”

Another neighbor told reporters at the scene: “They were so sweet, so polite. It’s unfathomable”.

Neighbors leave the scene of the fatal shooting Monday morning ( AP )

Mellis told the press conference this was “clearly a domestic violence incident that involves not only a young man who’s now in significant trouble, it involves firearms”, before adding it wasn’t yet clear whether multiple weapons were used. This mass shooting marks the 25th mass murder this year, according to Gun Violence Archive.

“There was no significant confrontation with the young man that was taken into custody,” Mellis said. “What had happened had happened, it was done.”

He emphasized there was no concern to the public and he predicted no additional arrests.

“This incident was a very contained tragedy within a family or within an extended family or within the residence,” Mellis said. “As bad as it is, at least it stayed contained within this property.”

The suspect is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

The Independent has emailed King County Sheriff’s Office for more information.