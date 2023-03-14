Family Feud contestant charged with murdering wife in Illinois

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Family Feud contestant has been arrested for the murder of his wife in Illinois, according to authorities.

Timothy Bliefnick, 39, was charged with fatally shooting nurse Becky Bliefnick, 41, who was found dead in her home on 23 February after failing to collect her three sons.

Police executed a search warrant on the home and car of Mr Bliefnick within a week of the shooting and took him into custody on Monday.

The suspect, who was in the midst of a divorce from the victim, was held on two counts of first-degree murder and home invasion and was set to appear in court on Tuesday.

“This brutal crime has had the Quincy community on edge and our residents living in fear,” Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said in a Facebook post. “I hope today’s announcement can begin to calm some of those concerns.”

And he added: “There is much work yet to be done and the investigation continues, but today’s development is a significant step forward in the search for justice for Rebecca.”

The victim’s family said in a statement on Tuesday that although they “remain heartbroken” they were grateful for the arrest.

“While the arrest today provides a step towards closure, this journey is far from over and the investigation continues,” the statement said.

“Our highest priority remains protecting and loving Becky’s sons who were the lights of her life. As we continue mourning, we will love and care for them in the ways we know she would want.”

The couple had been married since 2009 but since separating Becky Bliefnick had filed a restraining order against her husband and her father, reported KHQA.

Timothy Bliefnick, who appeared on the famed gameshow with family members in 2021, had also filed a restraining order against his wife.