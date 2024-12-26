Family dispute leaves 3 shot and 1 stabbed at Phoenix airport on Christmas night

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Three people were shot and one was stabbed after a family dispute escalated on Christmas night at an airport in Phoenix, Arizona.

Police responded to the incident near a restaurant in Terminal 4 of the Phoenix Sky Harbor International airport at around 9.45 p.m. on Wednesday, outside the security perimeter.

Responding officers found three people with gunshot wounds, Phoenix police Sergeant Mayra Reeson told reporters on Thursday, CNN reported.

Officers later detained a juvenile female and a man in the parking garage. The man had at least one stab wound, Phoenix police said.

The four victims were taken to a hospital. One woman who was shot is in critical condition, while two men with gunshot wounds and the stabbing victim are all in stable condition.

open image in gallery Three people were shot and one was stabbed after a family dispute escalated on Christmas night at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International airport, in Arizona ( AP )

Police said that they believe all five of the people involved knew each other, but they are yet to be interviewed.

Weapons have been recovered, but no charges have been filed as of Thursday morning, according to Reeson. Police said there were no further suspects being sought in their investigation.

“I believe this was a family dispute that escalated,” Reeson said. “This is scary … It was Christmas evening. Everybody is trying to get home.”

It’s not clear whether the group planned to travel or was at the airport for another reason.

Airport operations resumed shortly afterward, once police determined there were no active threats, but investigations are ongoing. No flights have been affected by the ongoing probe.

Reeson said that a man in a separate incident who had heard misinformation about a possible active shooter at the airport arrived with a gun while police were investigating the dispute. He was detained after an altercation with police according to Reeson, CNN reported.

The Independent has contacted Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for comment about the incident.

“The incident has been resolved and operations are returning to normal,” an airport spokesperson said in a statement to CNN Thursday.