Police bodycam footage has been released that captured the moment a gunman ambushed and fired on North Dakota police officers, killing one and injuring two others before a fourth fatally downed him with a hail of bullets.

On 14 July, police in Fargo were responding to a routine traffic accident when a man began firing at them with an AK-47.

In recently released body camera footage, Officer Zach Robinson can be heard yelling "We've got a man with an AK-47, he's shooting at us," into his radio as the gunfire erupts in the background.

The gunman, Mohamad Barakat, shot and killed officer Jake Wallin and wounded fellow cops Andrew Dotas and Tyler Haws as well as bystander Karlee Koswick.

Meanwhile, Mr Robinson ducked behind the crashed vehicle and began firing back at Barakat while continuing to call for help. He eventually hits the gunman, downing him, and advances across a street towards the killer’s position. As he does so he passes between his three colleagues, who are laying — mostly motionless — on the grass.

"Send everybody," he calls into his radio.

As he approaches the car, the gunman, who had fallen to the ground, begins moving and reaching for his weapon. Mr Robinson calls out for him to put his hands up multiple times, but Barakat continues to struggle into a seated position with his gun.

Mr Robinson fires on the man again, eventually moving around behind Barakat while continuing to call on him to surrender. When the shooter does not, the officer eventually fires into several shots toward his head and chest.

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley told reporters during a press conference that Mr Robinson fired 31 shots at Barakat and hit him 21 times, adding that the attack was an "absolute, complete ambush."

Photos of Fargo, N.D., police officers involved in a shooting are displayed during a news conference (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Police say they learned that Barakat — a Syrian national who traveled to the US seeking asylum in 2012 and became a US citizen in 2019 — had spent the last five years making troubling internet searches, including "mass shooting events", "explosive ammo”, and "area events where there are crowds."

That last search brought up a news article titled "Thousands enjoy first day of Downtown Fargo Street Fair." Barakat had accessed the page a day before he attacked the officers.

He was not completely unknown to police — officers visited Barakat at least twice in the last several years regarding his collection of guns. There was little police could the weapons had been obtained legally.

After the shooting, investigators located numerous guns, a homemade grenade, other explosives and 1,800 rounds of ammunition in the gunman’s vehicle.

The two wounded officers and the injured bystander survived their injuries and were eventually released from hospital.

Mr Wrigley said Mr Hawes, one of the injured officers, "was literally crawling to get to [Officer] Dotas' side."

"To be at his side, to be holding his hand, to be willing him to live," the attorney general said, choking back tears.

The city's police chief, David Zibolski, said Mr Robinson had shown "extreme courage and valour," and praised his "extreme restraint" by giving Barakat numerous opportunities to surrender.

"Just a tremendous job on his part," Mr Zibolski said.

Mr Robinson underwent a mandatory psychological evaluation after the shooting and has since returned to work.