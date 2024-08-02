Support truly

An Oklahoma father and his girlfriend were arrested after police found the man's 15-year-old daughter tied up to a tree with a ratchet strap in his backyard, authorities say.

Police arrested Johnny James, 40, on a charge of aggravated child abuse and neglect. His girlfriend, Kayla Sharee Clark, 42, has also been charged with child neglect.

The incident occurred on July 28 after Washington County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home in Vera, Oklahoma. The deputies received a call reporting child abuse at the home, according to Law&Crime, which viewed a probable cause affidavit.

The woman who called police said she saw the teenage girl strapped to a tree in the backyard and believed the girl was in need of medical attention.

She described the girl as having “a hole in her leg and lesions on her arms,” according to the affidavit.

The woman told 911 operators that the girl had been strapped to the tree for three days, and that she had been sneaking food over to the girl to keep her alive.

Johnny James, 40, left, and Kayla Clark, 42, right, were arrested by Washington County Sheriff’s deputies on a charge of child neglect after James allegedly tied his 15-year-old daughter to a tree in his backyard for repeatedly soiling herself ( Washington County Jail )

The teen and her family were reportedly visiting the area from Texas, according to deputies.

When deputies reached the girl, they found her tied to the tree and sitting on a piece of carpet. They spoke with a woman at the home who allegedly said she was unaware of the girl's condition, but then later admitted to knowing she was being mistreated but was "too afraid" to do anything about it.

When James arrived at the property, he told police that he had strapped the girl to the tree because "she cannot be trusted and likes to lie," according to deputies. He told deputies she had only been tied down for approximately an hour, contradicting the 911 caller's report.

James said the girl frequently soiled herself, and that he did not know what else to do to stop her from doing so.

“Johnny explained the times she is left outside was to go to the store or church this morning due to her peeing and pooping on herself and not wanting it inside so they sat her outside that way there is no mess,” the affidavit said. “When Johnny was asked, he stated this was the only option to keep her restrained because he did not know what else to do to help her.”

James said he thought the girl was acting out because she wanted to live with her mother, and admitted that he would need to "figure out another solution" to her problems that did not involve strapping her to a tree.

Clark denied knowing that the girl had been strapped to the tree.

Deputies arrested James and Clark, and both were booked into the Washington County Jail on $500,000 bonds. The teen was taken to a local hospital, and she and other children in the home were taken into custody by the state's Department of Human Services.