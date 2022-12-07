FBI received tip about Colorado Springs shooter one day before 2021 bomb threat arrest
Anderson Aldrich was arrested after an armed stand-off with police a year before he allegedly killed five people at Club Q
The FBI says it received a tip-off about the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting suspect one day before he was arrested for threatening to kill relatives in 2021.
The agency told the Associated Press that Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was on their radar prior to an armed-standoff with police on 18 June 2021 but the case was later closed without charges.
Breaking more to come
