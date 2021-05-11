The FBI released a file last month on the lead singer of the band Nirvana Kurt Cobain’s death without much fanfare.

The 10-page document was part of an investigation and is now located on the bureau’s Freedom of Information library online, The Vault, which includes two text messages dated from 2006 asking to look into suspicions that the musician was murdered.

On 5 April 1994, Cobain was discovered dead via a shotgun wound at his home in Seattle and lying next to a suicide note. It was determined that he had killed himself.

The email and letter to the FBI that called for the official narrative to be questioned cited information circulating in the media. Names of the authors’ were redacted in the published file.

“Millions of fans around the world would like to see the inconsistencies surrounding the death cleared up once and for all,” the email read, which was originally reported by Rolling Stone. “It is sad to think that an injustice of this nature can be allowed in the United States.”

A letter stated that Cobain’s “killer is still out there and now, because of the haste of the police department, has the chance to claim other victims.”

The FBI answered the letter by saying this kind of investigation would be not within their power.

“We appreciate your concern that Mr Cobain may have been a victim of a homicide,” they said in reply. “However, most homicide/death investigations generally fall within the jurisdiction of state and local authorities... Based on the information you provided, we are unable to identify any violation of federal law within the investigative jurisdiction of the FBI.”

They enclosed a letter from an official from the U.S Office of Congressional and Public Affairs in response to a letter addressed to Janet Reno, who was the US attorney general at the time. Their initial letter was not included in the published documents.

“Your recent communication to Attorney General Janet Reno expressing your belief that Kurt Cobain was murdered has been referred to the FBI for reply,” they wrote. “Based on the limited information you provided, we are unable to justify any violation of federal law within the investigative jurisdiction of the FBI. We are, therefore, unable to take any investigative action in this case.”

The file also included notes from the production company that made “Unsolved Mysteries,” which produced a segment in 1997 on Cobain that brought questions about his death to the public eye.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The

Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence,

on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find

details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance

right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline

is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a

week.