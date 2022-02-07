Suspect on most wanted list captured after 16 years on the run

A suspect who figured on the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)’s 10 most wanted fugitive’s list has been captured in Mexico.

The FBI, in a statement on 4 February, said 46-year-old Octaviano Juarez-Corro was captured in Mexico’s Zapopan city, next to Guadalajara, on the evening of 3 February.

FBI Milwaukee officials acted on a public tip, along with the bureau’s International Operations Division and Legal Attaché Office in Mexico City, coordinated with the Criminal Investigation Agency of Mexico’s Attorney General Office to successfully apprehend the fugitive, the statement said.

“Octaviano Juarez-Corro spent the last 16 years running from law enforcement, hiding in another country, and believing time and distance was on his side,” Michael Hensle, a special agent in charge of the FBI’s Milwaukee Field Office, was quoted as saying in the release.

“The FBI has a long reach and extraordinary law enforcement partnerships across the globe. I commend the tireless efforts of all our partners from Milwaukee to Mexico in closely coordinating with the FBI in capturing this wanted fugitive and helping to bring this violent offender to justice, as well as closure to the victims and their families.”

Mr Juarez-Corro was added to the FBI’s 10 most wanted fugitives list in September 2018 and was wanted for double homicides and multiple attempted homicides in Milwaukee.

On 29 May 2006, Mr Juarez-Corro allegedly shot and killed two people and wounded three others at a large holiday picnic that had gathered for Memorial Day on the banks of Lake Michigan.

He allegedly approached a friend of his estranged wife and began a conversation.

He reportedly pulled out a gun and began firing, killing two people.

His estranged wife suffered two gunshot wounds in the chest, but survived. At the time, Mr Juarez-Corro and his wife were reported to be in the final stages of their divorce.

The couple share a daughter who was three years old at the time of the shooting.

He spent 16 years on the run after the crime, authorities said.