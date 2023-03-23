One person fatally shot in Houston FBI hostage rescue

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One man was killed by FBI agents during a hostage rescue operation in North Houston, according to law enforcement.

FBI agents in North Houston rescued several hostages held by a man who was shot and killed during the rescue. The agency said it planned to "conduct a thorough, factual, and objective investigation of the events."

The federal agents were asked to assist an ongoing situation in Waller County, Texas. The nature of the hostage situation is not immediately clear.