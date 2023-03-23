Jump to content

One person fatally shot in Houston FBI hostage rescue

Graig Graziosi
Thursday 23 March 2023 16:47
<p>Federal agents outside a North Houston apartment following a hostage rescue operation that left the suspect dead</p>

Federal agents outside a North Houston apartment following a hostage rescue operation that left the suspect dead

(screengrab/Twitter/Michelle Choi)

One man was killed by FBI agents during a hostage rescue operation in North Houston, according to law enforcement.

FBI agents in North Houston rescued several hostages held by a man who was shot and killed during the rescue. The agency said it planned to "conduct a thorough, factual, and objective investigation of the events."

The federal agents were asked to assist an ongoing situation in Waller County, Texas. The nature of the hostage situation is not immediately clear.

