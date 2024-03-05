FBI names alleged Iranian spy said to be plotting the assassination of US officials

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The FBI says it is looking for an Iranian man in connection with alleged plots to assassinate US officials.

The bureau’s Miami office issued a “most wanted” poster on Friday for Majid Dastjani Farahani.

The alleged Iranian intelligence officer is wanted for questioning “in connection with the recruitment of individuals for various operations in the United States, to include lethal targeting of current and former United States Government officials”, the FBI said.

It is believed the operation was in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Commander Qasem Soleimani.

He was killed by US personnel in January 2020, following reports he was “actively developing plans” to attack American diplomats in Iraq and elsewhere in the region.

In response, Iraq issued an arrest warrant for then-president Donald Trump, who had ordered the strike.

Mr Farahani is also suspected of carrying out surveillance activities, focused on religious sites, businesses and other facilities across the US.

The 41-year-old, who speaks Farsi, English, Spanish and French, has brown and grey hair and brown eyes.

He reportedly has ties to Venezuela.