Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

FBI names alleged Iranian spy said to be plotting the assassination of US officials

Majid Dastjani Farahani is suspected of acting on behalf of Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security

Dan Gooding
Tuesday 05 March 2024 22:47
<p>Majid Dastjani Farahani is wanted by the FBI in Miami over alleged plots to kill US officials</p>

Majid Dastjani Farahani is wanted by the FBI in Miami over alleged plots to kill US officials

(FBI)

The FBI says it is looking for an Iranian man in connection with alleged plots to assassinate US officials.

The bureau’s Miami office issued a “most wanted” poster on Friday for Majid Dastjani Farahani.

The alleged Iranian intelligence officer is wanted for questioning “in connection with the recruitment of individuals for various operations in the United States, to include lethal targeting of current and former United States Government officials”, the FBI said.

It is believed the operation was in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Commander Qasem Soleimani.

He was killed by US personnel in January 2020, following reports he was “actively developing plans” to attack American diplomats in Iraq and elsewhere in the region.

In response, Iraq issued an arrest warrant for then-president Donald Trump, who had ordered the strike.

Mr Farahani is also suspected of carrying out surveillance activities, focused on religious sites, businesses and other facilities across the US.

The 41-year-old, who speaks Farsi, English, Spanish and French, has brown and grey hair and brown eyes.

He reportedly has ties to Venezuela.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in