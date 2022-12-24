Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A New Zealand man accused of making millions coercing girls and women into making pornography was arrested in Spain this week after being on the run for three years.

Michael James Pratt, 40, was one of the FBI’s Most Wanted Fugitives and was arrested in Spain on Wednesday.

"The capture of Michael Pratt is an example of how the FBI will pursue justice beyond U.S. borders — you can run but you can’t hide," Special Agent Stacey Moy of the FBI San Diego Field Office said in a statement.

The New Zealand man was charged in 2019 with sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, as well well child pornography production and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, Fox News reports .

Between 2012 and 2019, the co-owner of the site GirlsDoPorn allegedly lured young women from the US and Canada with promises of paid, clothed modelling work, only to pressure them into having sex on camera.

Then, Pratt would falsely promise not to release the video or allegedly hold the women against their will.

Another of the site’s leaders pleaded guilty in July to sex trafficking charges.

Four people in total associated with the site have pleaded guilty to various crimes, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports .

Pratt has been on the run for three years and faces 19 total counts. Before his capture, the FBI was offering $100,000 for information leading to his capture.