Hundreds of FedEx packages have been found in a ravine in Alabama after a driver dumped them there on more than six occasions, authorities have said.

Around 400 packages were found last Wednesday on private property near the town of Hayden. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office has said that they have questioned the suspected driver.

Sheriff Mark Moon wrote on Facebook on Tuesday that FedEx had become “a victim of six different theft of property cases”.

“As of right now, we are looking at around 450 individual victims, some in Blount County, some not,” he added. “Investigators are attempting to work their cases. This will not be an easy or fast case to close.”

“There have been many questions coming in, mainly from media, regarding the FedEx debacle,” Sheriff Moon wrote on Facebook on Monday. “More to come, please be patient as we are currently getting into all the details. All the information that we can share will be shared when we can share it.”

Police haven’t revealed the identity of the driver or if an arrest has been made, or if there’s a possibility of charges being filed.

FedEx said in a statement on Tuesday that they were cooperating with the authorities and that the driver is no longer on duty.

“The security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority and we are committed to treating our customers’ packages with the utmost care,” the company said. “In addition to cooperating with law enforcement, we have reviewed this situation and can confirm that the individual involved is no longer providing service on behalf of FedEx Ground.”

“We regret the inconvenience this situation has caused and appreciate our customers’ understanding throughout the package recovery process,” they added. “Where possible, recovered packages are being delivered to the intended recipients.”

“In the event of a damaged shipment, we will make every effort to work with the affected shippers to reach a resolution,” FedEx said.

The packages were discovered around 30 miles north of Birmingham in the northern parts of the state.

The Sheriff’s Office watched over the packages until FedEx trucks arrived to retrieve them.