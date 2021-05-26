Two arrested for sparking mass brawl at water park over queue jumping

Two people were arrested and charged with assault following a mass brawl at a water park in Ohio, with a third awaiting charges for allegedly throwing a woman to the floor.

Footage of the fighting on 17 May shows swimmers trading blows with one another, and a young woman in a bikini – believed to be a suspect – thrown to the floor of the Kalahari Water Park in Sandusky, Ohio.

Witnesses told Erie County sheriff’s deputies that it started after somebody tried skipping to the front of a queue for a ride. Staff from Kalahari Water Park failed to break up the fighting.

Zackary Colzin, 24, and Brittany Cabay, 23, were arrested and charged with assault, intoxication, and for assaulting an officer, according to Cleveland19 News.

The footage shows Mr Colzin, who was subject to an arrest warrant in Michigan, being tasered by sheriff’s deputies for resisting arrest.

Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigworth told the station that the brawl was fuelled by alcohol, and that it was among a number of recent incidents at the Kalahari Water Park.

“We’ve had too many incidents there that have quite frankly been fuelled by overconsumption and abuse of alcohol,” said Sheriff Sigsworth.

“They were both very intoxicated, and they were also combative,” the sheriff said of Mr Colzin and Ms Cabay.

The sheriff added that a third person could face charges for allegedly throwing a woman – according to Dail Mail, Ms Cabay – in a bikini to the floor.

Footage shared to social media showed her bleeding her from her bleed. It was not clear if there were other injuries.