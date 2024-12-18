Sign up for the Independent Women email for the latest news, opinion and features Get the Independent Women email for free Get the Independent Women email for free SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Texas police officer has been accused of raping a drunk woman after he escorted her home –and allegedly only stopped attacking her when he received a police call.

Filemon Perez allegedly forced himself upon a woman on November 28, according to an affidavit seen by The Dallas Morning News . The officer was on duty having been dispatched to an unrelated noise complaint.

The alleged victim, who had been out for a drink at a nearby bar and had stopped to take a quick rest on her way home, claimed Perez approached her to check if she was okay before offering to help her return home.

open image in gallery The officer failed to activate his body-worn and in-car camera during the encounter – a matter he was previously disciplined over ( Lewisville Police Department )

The woman insisted she “felt safe to trust this officer”, who is said to have introduced himself as “Officer Charles,” and she suspected nothing as her father was a police officer. She got into his cruiser and Perez took her home.

When the pair reached the door, the officer told her he found her “beautiful” and requested a glass of water, the affidavit says. Inside the apartment, the woman stumbled and the officer told her she was intoxicated, the report continues.

The woman claims it was at this point that Perez forced himself upon her, only stopping when he heard his police radio and went to answer the call.

Perez allegedly “told her repeatedly that no one needed to know about this…in a very stern and authoritative manner", the affidavit added.

GPS evidence in the officer’s patrol car and police radio corroborated details of the victim’s account – including that he parked a building over from her home, spent approximately 30 minutes there and left minutes before she dialled 911.

The victim told police she had been sexually assaulted before and knew “not to shower or do anything else” to avoid potentially contaminating evidence.

Perez was initially placed on administrative leave prior to receiving charges while an internal and criminal investigation was underway. He resigned from Lewisville Police Department on December 3 and a warrant for his arrest was filed a day later.

Prior to his arrest, Perez served with the Lewisville PD since May 2023 and had one previous disciplinary action for failing to activate his body-worn camera during a traffic stop in September.

The allegations come weeks after Lewisville Police Chief Brook Rollins launched disciplinary action against multiple officers for misconduct surrounding a string of prostitution investigations – but Perez was not involved, police added.