New Jersey man allegedly murdered his elderly mother with fire poker, police say

A New Jersey man has been charged with murdering his 79-year-old mother with a fire poker, authorities say.

Patrick Maupai, 40, phoned 911 just before midnight on Saturday to say he attacked his mother at their Dumont home, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said in a statement.

Officers found Mr Maupai on the front lawn of the New Milford Avenue home on the phone to dispatch and took him into custody, prosecutors said.

“Upon entering the front door of the home, the officers observed an elderly female on the floor of the living room with multiple lacerations on her face, which was covered in blood,” Mr Musella said.

An investigation found he had killed his mother with a fire poker, prosecutor’s said. The mother’s name has not yet been released.

Mr Maupai, who is unemployed, has been charged with first-degree murder, and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon.

He has been remanded to the Bergen County Jail in Hackensack until his first court appearance.

Neighbours told NorthJersey.com the area was usually quiet and extremely safe.

“This doesn’t happen in Dumont,” Jean Nichols, who lives opposite the crime scene, told the local news outlet.

“I bought this house new 55 years ago, and this community has been wonderful to live in. There has never been any crime here.”