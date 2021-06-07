The mother of a 14-year-old boy accused of murdering a fellow student has been arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence.

Crystal Smith, the 35-year-old mother of Aiden Fucci, was arrested in Florida on Saturday in connection with the murdering of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey on 9 May.

She handed herself into deputies and was charged for tampering with evidence, according to the St John’s County Sheriff’s Office,

It follows a warrant for her arrest which alleged that Ms Smith tried to wash blood off Aiden’s jeans in a bathroom sink, as captured in surveillance footage.

Both the jeans and the sink afterwards tested positive for blood, according to an arrest warrant for Ms Smith.

She was charged on Saturday with tampering with evidence in the murdering of Tristyn, who police say was stabbed more than a 100 times by Aiden, a fellow student.

Surveillance footage allegedly shows the pair walking together on a street, only for Aiden to return alone, wearing jeans.

Tristyn was reported missing by her family that same day, before investigators found her body hours after, on Mother’s Day.

Aiden will be tried as and adult, and faces charges of a first degree murder, which could result in life imprisonment, but because of his age, will not face a death penalty.

He has so far pleaded not guilty.

Following the arrest of Ms Smith, Johns County sheriff Robert A Hardwick said in a statement: "Our goal in any investigation is to ensure proper accountability across the board for successful prosecution,"

"Crystal Smith will be held responsible for her role in this case and justice will be served for Tristyn Bailey and her family."

Florida state attorney RJ Larizza added: "Tampering with evidence is tampering with justice and cannot be excused or tolerated”.