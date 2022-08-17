Jump to content
Passenger’s AirTag leads police to stolen luggage ring

At least two passengers had baggage go missing from Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport this summer

Gino Spocchia
Wednesday 17 August 2022 13:37

An airport employee is facing two counts of grand theft for items worth over $16,000 after an AirTag led investigators to his apartment.

Giovanni De Luca, 19, was arrested last week by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office after an Apple AirTag led them to his address, deputies said in a Facebook post.

An investigation began in July when a passenger travelling through Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport had her luggage – worth $1,600 – go missing.

The Okaloosa Sheriff’s Airport Security Unit became aware of “suspicious activity” after a second traveller had his luggage – with jewellery and items worth $15,000 – also vanish after travelling through the airport.

The Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office said an Apple AirTag located in the first victim’s luggage showed that it was last active at Kathy Court in Mary Esther, Florida, where Mr De Luca lived.

Deputies cross-referenced employees who lived in the vicinity of Kathy Court before identifying Mr De Luca as a suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators went to his home on 10 August where he admitted to going through the first victim’s luggage and removing an AirTag, the sheriff’s said. Her belongings have not been recovered, however.

The items reported missing by the second victim in August were recovered, and Mr De Luca was charged with grand theft on two counts.

“This arrest is an example of excellent teamwork by our Airport Security Unit, our Investigators, and the Airport to find the person responsible for these thefts and make sure he is held responsible,” said Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden.

Mr De Luca faces up to five years in prison if found guilty and a fine of up to $5,000.

It was unclear if he had entered a plea or had a lawyer.

As The Washington Post reported, more than 237,000 pieces of luggage were mishandled at US airports in May this year – a jump of more than 100,000 from the same month in 2021.

