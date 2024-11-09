The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 14-year-old boy has admitted to sexually battering a 91-year-old victim in her Florida home.

Jesse Stone pleaded guilty in connection to the case, according to WKMG. He had initially pleaded not guilty.

Stone is set to be sentenced as an adult next month. It’s unclear the maximum sentence he faces.

On June 9, the victim awoke to find Stone in her Reddick, Florida, home, according to the report. She was then beaten and sexually battered.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she told police that Stone pounced on her and punched her in the face, according to the report. He then fled the scene.

The same day as the attack, Stone approached deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, telling them that a neighbor had found “something” on their surveillance video. When deputies watched the video, the suspect was similar to Stone.

A week later, Stone was arrested on charges of sexual battery and burglary.

“This type of unimaginable violence is still shocking to me after all of my years in law enforcement. The Reddick community has shown its resilience and support for us and their community through all of this,” Sheriff Billy Woods said after the arrest.

“It came as a shock that any individual would commit such an act on a 91-year-old, but it is truly disturbing when we see the young age of the arrestee. Although I firmly believe he should be held accountable for his crime, as a father, my compassion goes out to his family. Hopefully his arrest will lead to getting him help that prevents any further such acts.”