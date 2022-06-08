Dramatic bodycam shows police commandeering family’s boat to catch jet ski suspect

Jet ski would not start and suspect still floated down Inracoastal Waterway on craft

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Wednesday 08 June 2022 21:39
(VSO)

Florida sheriff’s deputies commandeered a family’s boat to catch an alleged jet ski thief, and the dramatic incident was caught on bodycam video.

The deputies from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office were called to the Intracoastal Waterway on Sunday after a suspect made off with the watercraft.

Investigators say that Ronald Williams, 48, was unable to get the jets started and instead floated off on it anyway.

Deputies came across a family who was about to take their boat out and asked for a ride to apprehend the suspect.

The arrest was then captured on the bodycam with one deputy pulling out his gun and pointing it at the suspect as he sat on the jet ski.

At one point the deputies tell the suspect to swim over to the boat, and he told them that he didn’t know how to.

“So you’re gonna take a jet ski and you don’t know how to swim?” says one of the incredulous deputies.

The sheriff’s department says that Mr Williams was taken into custody without incident and the jet ski was returned to its owner.

“Just want to say THANK YOU to an Ormond Beach family who let our deputies interrupt their Sunday afternoon to apprehend a suspect on a stolen jet ski,” VSO said on Twitter alongside a video of the incident.

