Florida mom kills her two children and herself in murder-suicide after losing custody battle
The murders of Brandy Hutchins’ 10-year-old son and 19-year-old daughter happened inside a mobile home over the weekend
A Florida mother killed her two children and then herself in an apparent murder-suicide after losing a custody battle.
Brandy Hutchins “from every indication in our investigation now, has murdered her 10-year-old child and her 19-year-old child. Murdered them,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a press conference on Sunday. “And then subsequent to that, she shot herself.”
The murders of Hutchins’ 10-year-old son and 19-year-old daughter happened inside a mobile home over the weekend, just days after a judge ordered her to turn over custody of the boy to his father.
Sheriff Judd called the tragedy “absolutely devastating for everyone,” including his deputies who responded to the tragic scene on Friday.