Florida man arrested after explosive devices found in casino toilet

A Florida man has been arrested after allegedly hiding two radio-controlled explosive devices in the toilets of a casino, police said.

Bryan Robert Eckley, 46, of Tampa, was arrested on October 30 and charged with two counts of making and placing destructive devices with the intent to harm, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a release on Thursday.

“Eckley did everything he could to hide from law enforcement,” FDLE Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell said. “But thanks to the exceptional work of this investigative and forensic team, he will be held accountable for his actions.”

The investigation began on September 30 in Tampa after the suspect allegedly hid the devices inside two restrooms in a local casino.

Employees at the casino found the devices before they could cause damage.

Authorities did not name the casino in the news release but the Tampa Bay Times reports the devices were found at the city’s Hard Rock Casino.

According to an arrest warrant, the devices “posed a risk of serious bodily injury to anyone in the vicinity” had they detonated, the paper reported.

Investigators learned that a few days earlier, a man was behaving suspiciously at the casino. The man was seen driving a white Ford Explorer and after lengthy interviews, surveillance and analytical work, investigators traced the vehicle back to Eckley.

Days before planting the explosive devices, Eckley was arrested by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in an unrelated case of aggravated assault with a firearm. Forensic analysts tied evidence from that case to the devices.

“This case is a shining example of how our local and state law enforcement agencies work together to make our community safe. When you intentionally attempt to harm innocent people, you will be held accountable by my office,” State Attorney Suzy Lopez added. “I want to commend each of our law enforcement partners for their swift actions that ensured this defendant’s arrest and prosecution.”

Eckley was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail. His pretrial detention hearing is scheduled for November 5.