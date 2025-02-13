The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A father in Florida is facing aggravated manslaughter charges after his baby daughter drowned in a bathtub while he was allegedly distracted playing video games, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

An arrest warrant for Joshua Ruiz-Martinez was issued on February 10 stemming from charges related to the child's death.

On April 21, 2024, Ruiz-Martinez and his daughter were at their home in St Cloud, Florida. A call from the house was made to police requesting help after the girl drowned.

According to the arrest warrant, Ruiz-Martinez said he gave his daughter a bath as she was acting "fussy" and he hoped it would settle her down. He said he filled the bathtub up to her stomach with water and left for approximately three minutes to get her a bottle. Ruiz-Martinez said when he returned, he found the girl submerged.

First responders rushed to the house to try to save the girl, but she was declared dead at the hospital, according to Fox 35 Orlando.

Detectives investigating the girl's death checked Ruiz-Martinez's computer and cell phone, which allegedly showed he had been playing video games throughout the day, including the time when he said he had put his daughter in the bathtub.

According to the warrant, logs allegedly show the father was playing games up until the moment he went to check on his daughter.

Detectives used the logs to show Ruiz-Martinez the inconsistencies in his story. They also found Discord messages in which he allegedly told others: "Never leave your kid with no one" and that his child had drowned in a pool, which was not accurate.

During the police interview with Ruiz-Martinez, he allegedly broke down crying and said: "I killed my daughter for a game? Please tell me I did not kill my daughter for a game."

The Orange-Osceola Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the child’s death an accidental drowning. But deputies wrote that Ruiz-Martinez’s gaming was evidence of “grossly negligent conduct” that killed her.

“His willful failure to provide supervision, coupled with his prolonged engagement in gaming, demonstrates a reckless disregard for her safety, ultimately leading to her drowning,” the affidavit said.

Ruiz-Martinez was arrested and booked under suspicion of aggravated manslaughter of a child. He is being held without bail, according to court records.