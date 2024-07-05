Support truly

A Florida family says their three-year-old rottweiler was shot and killed after getting loose by an off-duty deputy walking his own dog on the sidewalk.

The deceased pup named Cash, belonged to owners Hannah Martin and her boyfriend Erick Palma, who owned the dog since he was a puppy.

"He was only a baby, only three years old. It’s just completely uncalled for," Palma said.

However, Cash’s was killed when an off-duty deputy was walking his own dog in the Casselberry neighborhood late Monday night, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office told Fox 35.

In an incident report obtained by the outlet, it stated that Cash ran out of his house and "aggressively charged" toward the deputy and his dog, while Palma chased after the rottweiler.

"I see the gentleman with his dog right here. As I chase behind Cash, looking only at Cash, I yell, ‘I got him, he doesn’t bite,’ as loud as I possibly can,” Palma told the outlet.

Owners Hannah Martin and her boyfriend Erick Palma are mourning the loss of their three-year-old dog Cash, who was shot dead by a police officer ( Fox 35 )

The off-duty deputy states in the report that Cash attacked his dog, leaving his pup injured. The deputy then pulled out a handgun and fired one shot at Cash, the report said.

The report states the deputy brought his dog home, then ran back to Cash with medical supplies, but at that point, his owners had already rushed the 3-year-old dog to the vet, where it died.

"He didn’t give Cash or me a chance to see how we could diffuse this situation without killing,” Palma told the outlet.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy was a dog lover and did not want things to end this way, according to the outlet.

The sheriff’s office added they were not filing charges against anyone involved in the incident, but Cash’s owners told the outlet that they did plan to file a lawsuit.

"Cash was loved by so many people. This is something not only affecting us, but also our friends as well. It’s just such a tragic ending,” they said.

The Independent has contacted the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office for comment.