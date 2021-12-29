Florida hit and run driver kills two children and injures four
‘He drove straight into those kids,’ says witness
A 27-year-old has been arrested in Broward County, Florida, on suspicion of killing two children and injuring four others in a hit and run.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) said Sean Charles Greer, 27, was arrested on Tuesday and had been taken to its main jail.
He faces charges of failing to stop in an accident involving death and serious injury, as well as driving with a suspended licence and tampering with evidence, BSO said.
It came after investigators on Tuesday found the Honda Accord that was allegedly used in the hit and run on Monday.
Two children – Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5 – were identified as those killed in the hit and run in the city of Wilton Manors, in Broward County,
Four other children were also injured, and were identified as Draya Fleming, Laziyah Stokes, Johnathan Carter, and Audre Fleming.
As CBS Miami reported, all of the injured children were transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where two remained in a critical condition on Tuesday.
Witnesses told reporters that the Honda Accord tried to swerve around a school bus at around 3pm on Monday when it mounted the pavement and struck the six children.
“I don’t know if he couldn’t control the car, but he drove straight into those kids,” said Broward Transit driver Selvin Arjun.
Miranda Grossman, a public information office with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, added: “This is a heartbreaking evening for everyone – for family, friends, and our first responders.”
Furher information is expected on Wednesday and the Wilton Manors Crisis Response Team is reportedly working with members of the local community.
