A Florida man has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly shooting another driver in a dispute over a handicapped parking space, shortly after telling him “Your day is coming.”

Richard Minor, 66, became “agitated and confrontational” after Jonathan Lee Arias, his wife and their friend, arrived at Hart’s Landing fishing pier in Sarasota and parked in the space.

Minor – a left-leg amputee – questioned whether Arias was disabled according to the probable cause arrest affidavit obtained by Law and Crime. A further back-and-forth between the two men resulted in Arias being sprayed with bear spray, and then shot, the report stated.

The incident occurred shortly after 2:30 pm on August 3. According to the affidavit, after their initial exchange, Minor continued to “antagonize Arias from a distance.” After 15 minutes of alleged harassment from Minor, Arias and those he was with packed up their fishing gear to leave.

Arias began to drive away but headed in the wrong direction which caused Minor to “degrade” Arias, per Law and Crime, at which point he got out of his truck and walked toward Minor’s passenger side door.

Richard Minor, 66, is accused of shooting another driver at Hart’s Landing Fishing Pier on August 3, following a dispute over a handicap space ( Sarasota County Jail )

According to the affidavit, Arias asked “What’s your problem” to which Minor responded, “I’ll show you my problem.” Arias reportedly asked if Minor had “mental issues” and Minor responded, “Your day is coming.”

Minor then sprayed bear spray at Arias through the open window, according to the affidavit. The victim then walked around to the driver’s side door when Minor allegedly fired “multiple shots striking Arias.”

Witnesses said Minor fired about seven or eight shots, according to police.

Arias’ wife and friend ran to help him, but Minor allegedly pointed a gun at both of them, telling Arias’ wife “Get out of my face, b****.”

The alleged incident took place at Hart’s Landing Fishing Pier in Sarasota, Florida, on August 3 ( Google Maps )

Officers from the Sarasota Police Department arrived at the scene to find Arias on the ground and Minor in his car with his hands on the steering wheel and a gun on his right leg. Arias was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead.

Minor reportedly told cops that he had been drinking and that people often park illegally in disabled spaces. He added that Arias had told him “I’ll f*** you up” after he questioned him.

Minor was charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He pleaded not guilty and remains in the Sarasota County Jail on no bond, according to court records.

His next court date is scheduled for September 13.

The Independent has reached out to the Sarasota Police Department for further information on the incident.