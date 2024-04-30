Florida man arrested after ‘throwing pasta with sauce’ amid road rage incident

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A Florida man has been arrested after flinging pasta with sauce at another driver in a bizarre road rage incident.

Nolan Goins, 46, was arrested on Thursday on a misdemeanour of simple battery, jail records show after he allegedly got caught up in a road rage incident over “glaring headlights”.

Mr Goins was travelling along Park Street near Bay Pines Boulevard in St Petersburg, Florida, at around 9pm when the glare from a driver’s headlights sparked a road rage incident, according to an arrest affidavit.

While the traffic was still moving, Mr Goins purportedly threw “pasta with sauce” from his passenger side, hurling the food out of his open window, hitting another person who was driving at the time, the affidavit said.

While the driver was hit on his arm, legs and torso, the pasta did not leave any injuries.

Mr Goins was later found with the same food stains on the right sleeve of his shirt, the arrest records said.

He was taken into custody at the Pinellas County Jail but was released the next day on a $1,000 bond.

This food-fueled road rage incident is bizarrely not the first to occur recently that also involves pasta.

Just over a week before in Indianapolis, police showed up at the scene of a road rage incident with a pregnant woman visibly shaking and covered in spaghetti.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police were called to the scene on 17 April after a driver reported that a woman in a GMC SUV was following her and flashing a handgun.

The woman allegedly nearly hit the pregnant woman’s car and tailgated her up to an intersection, where she threw a container of spaghetti into the victim’s open window, Fox59 reported.

The victim got out of her car to try and talk with the woman and exchange insurance details, but the woman allegedly pointed a gun at her.

The woman was later arrested but denied ever pointing a gun.

The Independent has contacted the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office for further information.