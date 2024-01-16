Florida man charged with battery for throwing Subway sandwich at employee

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Florida man has been arrested after he allegedly launched his sandwich at a Subway employee because he was upset with the “way it was cut.”

Albert De Barros, 54, was charged with battery after the sandwich commotion, which escalated at a Subway in Stuart, Florida on 9 January.

Police were called to a “disturbance” at around 5pm at the restaurant.

The employee told Martin County Sherrif’s officers that the incident occurred all due to him becoming “upset with her after finding out his sandwich was not separated,” according to an arrest report obtained by Fox Business.

The Subway customer and the employee had a “brief verbal exchange” that led to Mr De Barros causing a “disruptive” scene, the report said.

After this, the employee said she would no longer serve him, at which point Mr De Barros made a phone call.

While on the call, Mr De Barros allegedly picked up his sandwich and threw it at the employee, which struck her in her mid-to-lower body, the outlet reported.

The unhappy customer allegedly hurled his sandwich at the employee (Getty Images)

Mr De Barros then marched out of the sandwich shop, yet the employee who was allegedly assaulted followed him, capturing a video of him, his “demeanour”, and his licence plate.

The alleged sandwich slinger was questioned by police and told them he "believed he threw the sandwich at the counter instead of the worker," the affidavit reportedly said.

Police said they saw surveillance footage from the store, which showed Mr De Barros taking his sandwich from the counter and hitting the employee with it.

Mr De Barros was booked into Martin County Jail but was released on Wednesday after posting a $1,000 bail. Records obtained by the outlet show he will be arraigned on 1 February.

In June 2022, a man was arrested in Atlanta after being accused of fatally shooting a Subway employee because there was “too much mayonnaise” on his sandwich, WSB-TV reported.

Melvin Williams, charged with murder, among other counts, was denied bond in November while awaiting trial.