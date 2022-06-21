Florida police are investigating an officer who allegedly told a Black motorist, “This is how you guys get killed out here man,” during an argument, according to a viral TikTok video .

The encounter began when a Miami-Dade officer stopped construction worker Gerardson Nicolas for not wearing a seatbelt as he drove to his construction job last week. The officer, who has not yet been identified, then asked the man for his license and registration.

The clip does not capture the full encounter between the men, but clearly shows the officer telling Mr Nicolas, “This is how you guys get killed out here, man,” before slamming the car door shut in the motorist’s face.

The construction worker can be heard reacting in disbelief at the comment, asking, “Say that again. Say what you just said.”

Mr Nicolas told NBC Miami he began recording after the officer opened the car door and snatched the keys from the ignition.

“I was like, I’m going to die,” he said. “That’s what I was thinking. I’m trying to go to work. I’m trying to provide for my family. So please man, I’m already late.”

He added: “Sometimes, I feel the way they treat us, they feel like we’re nothing.”

Nicolas posted a video of the exchange on TikTok later in the same day it happened, with the caption, “Being black in America is a crime.” It’s since racked up more than 70,000 views.

The Miami-Dade police department began investigating the incident on Friday. The officer involved has been reassigned to desk duty.

“Rest assured, we are committed to transparency and community trust and will address all matters of public concern equitable, fairly, and in accordance with applicable laws,” the department said in a statement announcing the investigation.

There are more than 30 minutes of body camera footage of the traffic stop that will be released to the public once the investigation is over.

The Independent has contacted the department for further information.

Mr Nicolas has since spoken with police about the incident and filed a formal complaint.

Steadman Stahl, president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, told the Miami Herald he wasn’t rushing to judgement until he saw the whole video. He argued that the comment could be in relation to not wearing a seat belt, rather than a racist threat.

“People die from not wearing seat belts every day,” he said.

To others, the comment seems to reference past police killings. The high-profile killings of Black men like Philando Castile and Daunte Wright, both of which fueled nationwide protests, each began as low-level traffic stops.