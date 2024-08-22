Florida mom arrested after jumping into a fist fight to help her high school daughter

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A Florida mother has been arrested after allegedly getting in a fight with a high school student at a bus stop.

Authorities with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in Daytona North, Florida on August 15. According to the police, the fight stemmed from a friendship fallout that occurred during the summer.

Two teenage girls involved in the altercation allegedly got off a bus and agreed to fight each other.

At one point, 34-year-old Kathryn Stephanopoulos, one of the girl’s mothers, allegedly got involved in the scuffle and had a child in a headlock, Fox News reported. Her daughter then reportedly started another fight with a girl who tried to break up the initial altercation.

The ordeal was recorded on an observer’s phone and in the video, students can be heard making commentary during the fight.

“Yo! Not the mom!” one student said.

After the incident, one child began arguing with the woman and hit her in the face with a metal cup.

“Did she just hit her with a Stanley Cup?” one student can be heard saying in the video. “Yes she did!” another replied.

“That’s crazy!” the first student said.

Kathryn Stephanopoulos, 34, has been charged with one count of felony child abuse after allegedly getting into a fight with her daughter ( Flagler County Sheriff’s Office )

Officials took the woman into custody on Monday on one count of felony child abuse. She was then transferred to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

One child was arrested for aggravated battery, while misdemeanor charges against the other juvenile were forwarded to the state attorney’s office.

“Instead of de-escalating the situation, we have a mother who joined in the fray, setting a bad example for her child and those at the bus stop,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

“She certainly won’t receive mother of the year with her actions. Parents need to set the example and not be part of the problem. Luckily, no one was seriously injured, but now a mother is facing serious charges for losing control of her temper.”